Ravensthorpe Primary goes wild for Comic Relief with 'Crazy Hair' day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ravensthorpe Primary School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, (PKAT) embraced the spirit of Comic Relief with a vibrant and entertaining 'Crazy Hair to Show We Care' event raising over £100.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff alike let their creativity shine, arriving at school with wacky, colourful, and imaginative hairstyles, all in the name of raising money for a good cause.

The school hall transformed into a lively sea of colour as children proudly showcased their inventive looks, ranging from spiky styles and glittery braids to gravity-defying curls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joyful atmosphere continued into lunchtime, where students enjoyed a special Red Nose Day-themed meal packed with fun and tasty treats.

Ravensthorpe Primary School raises money for Comic Relief

Adding to the excitement, the day featured a 'Guess How Many Squishes in the Jar' competition, encouraging students to put their estimation skills to the test for a chance to win a prize. The friendly contest was a big hit, sparking laughter and playful rivalry among classmates.

Mrs Emma Ward, Head Teacher of Ravensthorpe Primary School said: “Comic Relief supports vital causes across the UK and around the world, and Ravensthorpe Primary was thrilled to play its part. We’re so proud of our students for getting involved and showing such enthusiasm. It is heartwarming to see everyone having fun while understanding the importance of helping others."

Ravensthorpe Primary remains committed to fostering a strong sense of community and compassion. The school looks forward to continuing its tradition of supporting charitable initiatives and inspiring students to make a positive difference.

Ravensthorpe Primary has 333 pupils from four to 11 years old.