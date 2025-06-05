Ravensthorpe Primary Academy Selected as Nene Park Trust's School in Residence

Ravensthorpe Primary Academy in Peterborough, part of Keys Academies Trust, is proud to announce that it has been selected by Nene Park Trust to become the next School in Residence as part of the National Lottery Heritage Funded “Your Community Greenspace” project.

This prestigious year-long residency will see Year 4 pupils immersed in a unique learning experience, exploring sustainability, the environment, and community engagement through hands-on activities in both school grounds and the heart of Nene Park.

As the chosen School in Residence for the 2025–2026 academic year, Ravensthorpe’s pupils will benefit from, three full-day sessions at Ferry Meadows, three half-day workshops delivered by Park staff onsite at school, a celebration event to mark the culmination of the residency and a fully funded transport, workshop resources, and outdoor gear.

The residency offers students the chance to connect deeply with nature, take part in real-world environmental projects, and contribute meaningfully to the improvement of their local surroundings.

Mrs Emma Ward, Head Teacher at Ravensthorpe Primary Academy said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been selected as Nene Park Trust’s next School in Residence. This is a fantastic opportunity for our children to deepen their connection with nature, develop vital life skills, and learn through real experiences beyond the classroom. It aligns perfectly with our vision for outdoor learning and community involvement.”

The School in Residence initiative reflects Ravensthorpe Primary Academy’s commitment to inclusive, engaging, and forward-thinking education.

By stepping outside the traditional classroom environment, the school continues to support its students in becoming confident, environmentally conscious citizens of the future.