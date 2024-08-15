Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form celebrates fantastic exam results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and students at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form are celebrating brilliant post-16 results today.

Strong results were achieved across many subject areas including Maths, Further Maths, and History, and vocational subjects such as Sport Studies and Business.

Initial indications suggest that the vast majority of students have been offered places at their first-choice universities.

Formerly known as Abbey College Sixth Form, Ramsey Gatehouse recently relaunched its post-16 offer, further developing and refining this whilst remaining at the heart of Abbey College’s site.

Rosanna achieved 3 As whilst representing Great Britain in Hyrox and coming 99th overall!

Samantha Moore, Head of Sixth Form at Ramsey Gatehouse said: “We are thrilled for our students who have worked exceptionally hard to achieve these superb results, particularly given it’s our first year since relaunching the sixth form. They are the result of the dedication and hard work that our students have invested over the last two years and they should be very proud of their achievements.

“We are delighted to see that most of our students have secured places at their first-choice universities or apprenticeships. We are proud of the successful young adults they have become, well-prepared to embrace the challenges of university, apprenticeship or world of work.

“We wish them every success for the future, whether they continue their studies or begin exciting new careers.”

Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form launched its new offer across Huntingdonshire last September. The sixth form has undergone significant improvements and offers a diverse range of academic and vocational subjects that suit various student needs and help them achieve their career aspirations.

Aidan Yeeles from Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form celebrates his A-Level results.

Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form’s top performers included:

· Charlie, who achieved 3 As and an A* in Mathematics will study Maths and Economics at the London School of Economics.

· Jack, who achieved 3 As will pursue Chemical Engineering at the University of Nottingham.

· Davis, who achieved 2Bs and a Distinction* in Sports Studies, landed a place at the University of Lancaster to study Sport and Exercise Science.

Charlie Gaillard achieved 3 As and an A* and will go onto study Maths and Economics.

· Leanne, who achieved an A, a B and an A* in Art plans to study Architecture at the University of Edinburgh.

· Rosanna achieved 3 As at A Level whilst representing Great Britain in Hyrox during her exam period and finishing an impressive 99th overall. She will go on to study Accounting and Finance at the University of Loughborough.

· Isabelle, who achieved A*, A and a B and will be reading History at the University of Birmingham.

· Aidan, who achieved an A* in Maths and an A in Further Maths will pursue Cyber Security at University Centre Peterborough.