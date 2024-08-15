Queen Katharine Academy’s Sixth Form students celebrate exam success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year 13 students at Queen Katharine Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust, are proudly celebrating their Post-16 exam successes today, with many students receiving exceptional grades amongst a 100% pass rate at A-level.

Within the academy’s excellent overall results, some impressive individual student performances include:

IniOluwa Afolabi who achieved A* (Mathematics), Distinction* (Computing), Distinction* (Engineering) and A (Physics). IniOluwa is going to study Mechanical Engineering at Nottingham Trent University.

Zaynab Azeem who achieved A* (Business Studies), A (Economics), and A (Criminology).

Karina, Marie, Ugne, Mante and Malik celebrate their exam results at Queen Katharine Academy

Kyle Carr who achieved Distinction* (Games Design), Distinction* (Computing), and A (Economics). Kyle is going to study Computer Science at University of Leicester.

Mante Sukaityte who achieved Distinction* (Travel and Tourism), Distinction* (Business Studies) and A (Finance). Mante is going to study Finance at University of Leicester.

Ehman Ali who achieved A* (Early Years Education), A (History), and B (Psychology). Ehman is going to study History at University of Leicester.

Martine Hogan who achieved A*A*A* in Health and Social Care. Martine is going to study Children’s Nursing at City University.

Martine and Ini were two of Queen Katharine Academy's top performing students

Damon Lewis, Director of Sixth Form, said: “Congratulations to all our Post-16 students for their commitment and hard work over the past two years, which is reflected in a fantastic set of exam results.

“Our Sixth Form students enter Year 12 from a variety of schools and starting points, and the outstanding individual performances we celebrate today reflect the students’ hard work and impressive progress they have made over the past two years.

“QKA’s Sixth Form has a strong focus on creating a culture of high aspirations and achievement, helping to ensure that all our students can reach their full potential.

“Last year we celebrated our 1,000th student becoming the first in their family to be offered a place at university, which shows the breadth of our impact. We also won ‘School of the Year’ in the UK Social Mobility Awards, for our work in encouraging students to achieve their personal and career goals.

“I’d like to thank our amazing teaching and support teams at QKA for their encouragement, care and guidance, as well as our students’ families for their support at home. We are incredibly proud of all our young people and are delighted to celebrate their exam successes today!

For information about Queen Katharine Academy, please visit: www.qka.education.