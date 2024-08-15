Queen Katharine Academy’s Sixth Form students celebrate exam success
Within the academy’s excellent overall results, some impressive individual student performances include:
IniOluwa Afolabi who achieved A* (Mathematics), Distinction* (Computing), Distinction* (Engineering) and A (Physics). IniOluwa is going to study Mechanical Engineering at Nottingham Trent University.
Zaynab Azeem who achieved A* (Business Studies), A (Economics), and A (Criminology).
Kyle Carr who achieved Distinction* (Games Design), Distinction* (Computing), and A (Economics). Kyle is going to study Computer Science at University of Leicester.
Mante Sukaityte who achieved Distinction* (Travel and Tourism), Distinction* (Business Studies) and A (Finance). Mante is going to study Finance at University of Leicester.
Ehman Ali who achieved A* (Early Years Education), A (History), and B (Psychology). Ehman is going to study History at University of Leicester.
Martine Hogan who achieved A*A*A* in Health and Social Care. Martine is going to study Children’s Nursing at City University.
Damon Lewis, Director of Sixth Form, said: “Congratulations to all our Post-16 students for their commitment and hard work over the past two years, which is reflected in a fantastic set of exam results.
“Our Sixth Form students enter Year 12 from a variety of schools and starting points, and the outstanding individual performances we celebrate today reflect the students’ hard work and impressive progress they have made over the past two years.
“QKA’s Sixth Form has a strong focus on creating a culture of high aspirations and achievement, helping to ensure that all our students can reach their full potential.
“Last year we celebrated our 1,000th student becoming the first in their family to be offered a place at university, which shows the breadth of our impact. We also won ‘School of the Year’ in the UK Social Mobility Awards, for our work in encouraging students to achieve their personal and career goals.
“I’d like to thank our amazing teaching and support teams at QKA for their encouragement, care and guidance, as well as our students’ families for their support at home. We are incredibly proud of all our young people and are delighted to celebrate their exam successes today!
For information about Queen Katharine Academy, please visit: www.qka.education.
