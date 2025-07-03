Queen Katharine Academy strengthens leadership and continues transformation journey

Queen Katharine Academy in Peterborough, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), is embarking on a period of transformation with the appointment of a new leadership team and a renewed focus on standards and community.

Mark Taylor became the academy’s new Principal on 30 June 2025, bringing extensive experience from senior roles at several regional secondary schools. Since March, he has been spending Fridays at the academy, working closely with staff and students to ensure a smooth transition into his new role. Mark will be supported by Anita Joseph, who has joined as Vice Principal for Behaviour, and Ellie Quare, as new Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator. The academy’s Interim Principal, Rick Carroll, will continue as Executive Principal, offering regular support from September and helping to ensure a smooth handover.

As part of TDET, Queen Katharine Academy - a large, mixed secondary school with over 1,700 students aged 11 to 18, benefits from a dedicated team of professionals who are investing additional resources and expertise to support its ongoing improvement.

Recent months have seen a series of changes at Queen Katharine Academy, including the introduction of a new ‘learning day’ structure - with tutor time at the beginning of each day, five lessons, and revised lunch and movement routines. Early feedback suggests these changes are having a positive effect, with improved attendance, increased student engagement and aspiration, and a calmer school environment.

A key development is the move to new tutor group zones for all students, with a greater emphasis on strong tutor-student relationships, rewards, and accountability. Personal Development time on Mondays will become a regular feature, to create a positive and supportive start to the week, with students’ learning supported by best practice sharing between QKA and other Trust academies.

The academy is also making further progress in supporting its diverse student body, with a new linguistics pathway to help students who speak English as an additional language, and closer collaboration with Peterborough City Council to assist those needing extra support. At the same time, the academy is strengthening the quality of teaching and learning across all subjects, ensuring every student benefits from a well-planned curriculum, improved classroom practice, and a wider range of opportunities to help them achieve their best.

While many of the recent changes at Queen Katharine Academy were already underway, the school continues to build on its progress in light of its recent Ofsted inspection (March 2025). The inspection report highlighted both strengths and areas for improvement, with the Sixth Form judged as ‘Good’ and positive features noted, such as a developing culture of reading, effective safeguarding arrangements, and opportunities for pupil leadership and enrichment. The report acknowledged that new leaders are already addressing key challenges, supported by the Trust and school staff, and are working together to implement a robust improvement plan.

Rick Carroll, Interim Principal, said: “While some of the Ofsted judgements were disappointing, the report matched our own assessment of where improvements are needed. It has been encouraging to see staff and students embracing new ways of working, and we are already noticing positive changes across the school. Our new Principal, Mark Taylor’s proven expertise will help us develop and embed these changes, to improve all our students’ educational experience.”

Scott Hudson, Chief Executive of the Thomas Deacon Education Trust, added: “We are committed to supporting Queen Katharine Academy, investing in leadership and resources to ensure every student has the best possible opportunities. With our new leadership appointments and a committed team, we are already seeing positive results. All signs point to a really promising future for this academy and the students in our care.”

Mark Taylor, new Principal, said: “Queen Katharine Academy is a unique school with a vibrant, diverse community. I am committed to building on the excellent work already underway and ensuring every child feels supported, challenged, and inspired.”

As Queen Katharine Academy moves forward with its renewed leadership and enhanced support, the school is also preparing to introduce a series of new initiatives in the coming academic year. These will include a fresh focus on school values, further improvements to teaching and learning across all subjects and expanded support for students with special educational needs. The academy is also working to increase participation in enrichment activities and provide more opportunities for every student to celebrate and contribute to its diverse community.

For further information, please contact Queen Katharine Academy at [email protected].