Pupils' school bake sale raises hundreds for Peterborough City Hospital Children’s Ward

A pupil came up with the idea after visiting the hospital

Youngsters from a primary school in Peterborough showed real Christmas spirit when they organised a fundraiser for children spending the festive period in hospital.

Pupils at St Botolph’s Primary School, in Orton Longueville, held a bake sale to raise £328.60 to purchase toys for patients at Peterborough City Hospital's Children's Ward.

The initiative was started after Year 3 pupil and school council member Amber visited the ward and reflected on the ‘lack of toys and games for the children there’.

Year 3 pupil Amber on the bake sale stall.

Mr Joyce, head of the school council, said: “Amber and her fellow council members demonstrated exceptional dedication while planning the bake sale, coordinating efforts to ensure its success. They collaborated closely with Mr Joyce, the Phase Leader of Key Stage 2, who gave guidance and support throughout the process.

”The bake sale featured a delightful assortment of homemade treats, including cakes, cookies, and pastries - all created by families from the school."

He added: “All proceeds from the sale were directed towards purchasing toys and games that brought joy and comfort to the children receiving care at the hospital.”