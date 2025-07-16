Pupils build cranes in Lincolnshire Institute of Technology STEAM Challenge

Teams from three schools have been named winners of the annual challenge.

Students from schools across Lincolnshire have competed to design and build a mechanism that can lift and position blocks to build a pyramid in the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology’s annual School STEAM Challenge.

20 teams of students put their machines to the test at the Lincolnshire Showground, with points awarded for build quality, design, aesthetics and sustainability, as well as speed and accuracy.

Teams were also asked to create a marketing plan and a short video to document the design and build process.

The winning teams across three categories were:

Best Large School: Bourne Academy

Best Small School: Options Barton School

Best Vlog: Bourne Grammar School

Students spent months creating their machines, vlogs and marketing plans, with the challenge designed to hone their skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM).

The challenge gave students hands-on experience in prototyping, collaboration and presenting their ideas to a wider audience.

John Morrison, head judge and former principal of Lincoln UTC, said:

“The range of ideas and designs, and the sheer ingenuity of projects this year, has been superb. The perseverance the students have shown is amazing too - for many of them, the machine they’ve brought with them today will have been their fourth or fifth iteration.

“The Challenge gives the students great lessons in problem solving, perseverance and creativity, as well as giving them an insight into some of the careers that science, technology, engineering, arts and maths may offer them in the future.”

Rachel Bowerman, social value team leader at Quickline Communications - one of the LIoT’s employment partners - said: “It’s been a really good day and it’s great to see such a big turnout. We work with a lot of schools and colleges to encourage young people to think about careers in STEM, and our partnership with the LIoT has increased our network.

“The STEAM Challenge is a fantastic project to be a part of, and we’re already looking forward to next year!”

Michelle Smith, Partnership Leader for Science at Bourne Academy, which won Best Large School, said: “This is absolutely amazing! We don’t have DT [design & technology] facilities, so our students were working on a budget without equipment. To come away with a win really shows their resilience. It’s shown that they can achieve if they challenge themselves, and they’ve done well across all areas - it’s been a great day.”

The STEAM Challenge focuses on raising aspirations and encouraging young people to consider higher education and career opportunities within STEAM industries.

The 2025 Challenge was delivered in partnership with the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology, Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, The Careers & Enterprise Company, Lincolnshire County Council, STEM Learning and Quickline Communications.

The Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, which organises the challenge, is a partnership between educators and employers across Greater Lincolnshire that aims to promote STEM skills in the area.

For further information about the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, please visit www.liot.ac.uk.