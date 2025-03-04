Coates Primary School has received a £5,000 donation to fund a playground renovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation to Coates Primary School in Peterborough was made by the Amazon fulfilment centre in the city.

Dwayne Dunkley works at Amazon in Peterborough and he nominated the school for the donation. He said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to support Coates Primary School with this donation. I live just around the corner from the school and my five-year-old, Amiyah-Grace, attends it as well. When we do the school run, it’s like the entire neighbourhood does it together and we collect our children next to the playground, so we see the impact of this donation every day. That is really meaningful.”

£5,000 donation funds school playground renovation

Lindsey Boucher, Headteacher from Coates Primary School, added:

“Thank you to the Amazon team in Peterborough for this donation to create a space where our pupils can learn and play outdoors. We’re so pleased to be transforming our playground areas, and can’t wait to use these spaces to broaden the scope of the education we provide.”

Amazon in Peterborough has supported multiple schools in the renovation of outdoor areas, including Peterborough College earlier this year. The Amazon team donated a total of £4,000 to Peterborough College and visited the college to help create the garden space, encouraging a hands-on approach to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

£5,000 donation funds school playground renovation

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.