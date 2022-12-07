The principal of a Peterborough school has spoken of his disappointment after Ofsted rated the school as ‘requiring improvement’ following their latest inspection.

Ofsted visited Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington in October, more than six years after the school was rated ‘good’ in the last inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the inspectors said work needed to be done at the school in their latest report, saying ‘teachers sometimes teach the curriculum in a way that overloads or confuses pupils’ and ‘teachers do not consistently support pupils, particularly those who struggle with reading, well enough in lessons.’

Principal of Ken Stimpson Community School Bryan Erwin

There was, however, praise for the sixth form, which was rated as ‘good’ in the inspection.

The report said: “Students in the sixth form value their experiences at school and the support of their teachers. Students have a clear focus on their next steps in education or employment. They embrace the many opportunities the school provides for them to achieve academically and personally, including the nationally recognised groups learning about enterprise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Bryan Erwin said: “The outcome of the report is fair but disappointing. I believe we are a good school with elements that need improving and will be improved with a robust action plan to follow.

" As a school we are constantly on the journey for improvement and I wish to reassure parents/carers and students this will happen and has been happening. I wish to reassure you, we do not stand still in raising standards and will share any considered action plan with parents/carers and other stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The report highlights a challenge for all schools, including our school, the need to further enhance the existing practice we have established in terms of reading, phonics and SEND provision. It is important to emphasise that the message of the report is more about there are elements we need to enhance rather than we have not got the correct provision in place.

“Finally, the report also reflects the day to day typicality of the school; a calm, orderly learning environment and a safe place with respect at the forefront of all we do. This is a due to the testimony of all the staff that work tirelessly every day for the young people of the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad