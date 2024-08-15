Prince William School in Oundle celebrates another year of fantastic A Level results
79% of grades were A* to C and nearly a quarter of all grades were A* or A.
99% of students who have applied to university have secured places and 82% of have attained places at their first choice of university.
Some of the school’s top performing students include:
Iris Stroh A*A*A
Ella Waring A*A*A
Callum Clipston A*AA
Ethan Hunt A*AA
Abby Simms A*AA
Rory Swan A*AA
Charlie Wilson A*AA
Jake Armstrong A*AB
Emma Edwards A*AB
Rebecca Walker A*ABB
Rachel Walker AAB and A for EPQ
Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “Our students and staff should be incredibly proud of this fantastic set of results, which demonstrates the hard work and commitment they have invested in their post-16 learning.
“This year’s results day is particularly special for me as I joined the school as headteacher when this cohort started as Year 7 students, and so I have followed them through their whole school journey and watched them flourish into mature, well-rounded young people.
“I’d like to offer my heart-felt congratulations to the students and wish them the very best as they leave Prince William School to go on to university or the next step of their choice.”
