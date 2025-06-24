Prince William School achieves double award for excellent attendance

Prince William School in Oundle has been recognised for its outstanding student attendance with two national awards.

The school, part of East Midlands Academy Trust (EMAT), was ranked in the top 25% of around 8,000 secondary schools in England based on attendance data collected by FFT Education* for both the autumn term and spring term this academic year.

Prince William School’s current year-to-date attendance rate is 93.77%, above the national average of 91.7%, which the school says has been achieved through its strong relationships with parents and carers.

The school issues weekly attendance updates to parents to ensure both school staff and families are working closely together to ensure students are in school and ready to learn.

The trust, EMAT, also creates a weekly league table to review attendance rates at its seven schools and encourage some friendly competition between them.

Research shows 17 missed days a year can equal one GCSE grade drop, while a student arriving just five minutes late a day adds up to 20 lost lessons over a year.

The double award follows the publication of Prince William School’s new Ofsted report earlier this month which described the school as ‘inclusive and nurturing’ and setting ‘the highest expectations of every pupil’.

Headteacher Anna Hewes said: “I am delighted that Prince William School has been recognised not once but twice in this year’s FFT National Attendance Awards, which celebrate schools that are consistently performing well in terms of student attendance.

“It is so important that our young people are present and ready to learn as we know that persistent absence can have a significant impact on outcomes.

“We couldn’t achieve our excellent attendance rates without the fantastic support of our parents and carers, who have the greatest role to play is getting their children into the classroom.”