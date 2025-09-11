Primary schools from Peterborough's Spirit Federation celebrate SAT results "well above national average"

The four schools under Peterborough’s Spirit Federation are celebrating a high number of their pupils achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics - through Standard Achievement Tests (SATs).

SAT results serve to evaluate school performance and identify individual pupils who may need additional support as they transition to secondary school.

A spokesperson for the Spirit Federation said: “With the latest SATs results, our schools are celebrating outstanding Key Stage 2 achievements that set a new benchmark for the city.

“Our four primaries - Barnack, St John’s, Winyates, and Paston Ridings - have achieved an average of 84% of pupils meeting the expected combined standard in reading, writing, and maths – significantly higher than the national average of 62%.

"These results come at a crucial time when families are researching schools for their children’s future and demonstrate the powerful impact of collaborative leadership and a shared commitment to excellence.”

Individual SATs highlights include:

• Barnack Primary School – 95% achieved the combined standard, 50% achieved ‘Greater Depth’.

• St John’s Primary School – 86% achieved the combined standard, 12% achieved ‘Greater Depth’.

• Winyates Primary School – 79% achieved the combined standard, 21% achieved ‘Greater Depth’. The school was also rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted across all areas this summer.

• Paston Ridings Primary School – 76% achieved the combined standard; 8% achieved ‘Greater Depth’.

School’s Turnaround

Paston’s SAT results represent a remarkable turnaround for the school – with almost double the amount of pupils achieving the combined standard this year compared to two years ago.

The spokesperson added: “When Paston Ridings joined the Spirit group, just 39% of pupils were reaching the expected combined score at the end of year 6, showing their readiness for secondary school. Two years on, that figure has risen to 76% – an increase of 37%."

Head of School Amy Jones said: “We are so proud to share our incredible SATs results this year! Hard work, dedication, and a whole lot of determination have truly paid off.”

Year 6 Teacher Piers Wyton added: “We’ve worked our socks off this year – and although our healthy rivalry with St John’s, Winyates, and Barnack keeps us laser-focused and driven, the real secret is that we’re all pulling in the same direction. That shared vision and support is what’s made this year such a success.”

A “Winning Formula”

Spirit says its approach “focuses on nurturing strong leaders in every school”, supporting the personal development of each child, and maintaining a culture of continuous improvement.

The spokesperson added: “This is complemented by a bespoke curriculum designed to inspire, challenge, and prepare children to become active contributors to their community.”

Executive Head Colette Firth summed up the achievement: “Our results are a culmination of the incredible collaboration across our group of schools. We are a community of ambitious, driven and empowering change-makers. Our vision is to give children the skills they need to become courageous advocates in Peterborough. We know they will continue their zest for learning and make a difference!”

2 . Barnack Primary At Barnack Primary School - 95% of pupils met the expected combined standard in Reading, Writing, and Maths. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Barnack Primary Pupils at Barnack Primary School in Peterborough. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales