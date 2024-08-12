Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been described as a 'small school with a big heart'

Peakirk-cum-Glinton C of E Primary School, in Rectory Lane, Glinton, has made a formal request to Peterborough City Council to convert into an academy.

The recommendation was discussed at a cabinet meeting on August 6 where it was agreed the council should enter into a commercial transfer agreement with the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET).

This involves a lease of 125 years of the playing fields occupied by the school, at a peppercorn (very low or nominal) rent granted by the council to PDET.

Peakirk-Cum-Glinton C of E Primary School. Image: Google

Academies are state-funded schools, but are independent from local authorities, and therefore not overseen by councils. This grants them freedom in how the school is run.

Coun Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services said at the meeting: “I support the academisation, that we make this provisional order, and wish the school the very best in its academisation journey.”

The Government’s Department for Education states that “many previously underperforming schools have been transformed by academy status”.

The last full Ofsted inspection, in 2021, saw Peakirk-cum-Glinton rated as ‘requires improvement’ - pointing to inconsistencies in curriculum planning, among other things. However, inspectors also described it as a ‘small school with a big heart’ and noted how leaders were prioritising pupils’ personal development, such as learning to stay safe online.

The school is currently a maintained voluntary aided school and will undergo conversion to academy status through an Academy Order made by the Secretary of State under the Academies Act 2010.

Once converted to an academy, it will be operated by PDET. The anticipated conversion date is September 1, 2024, although this is subject to change.

It is expected that the school will close as a maintained school and re-open as an academy operated by the trust. The playing fields currently occupied by the school, and owned by the council, will be leased to the trust. Furthermore, the staff, assets and contracts relating to the school will be transferred to the trust to enable it to operate the academy from the conversion date.

As noted by members in the cabinet meeting, the council is obliged under the Academies Act 2010 to cease maintaining a school on the date it opens as an academy, and its consent is not required.