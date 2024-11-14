Primary school in Peterborough rated 'Good' in all areas by Ofsted two years after being told it 'requires improvement'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“The report is a testament to the work that our staff put into nurturing each and every child here”

A primary school in Peterborough is celebrating its recent Ofsted success – having gone from a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating to being graded ‘Good’ across all areas – in just two years.

Wittering Primary School leaders say the results reflect the “dedication, commitment and passion” of their staff and pupils.

The education watchdog carried out its inspection on two days in September.

Head teacher Mrs Charlotte Blake and pupils at Wittering Primary School, in Peterborough.

It rated the school ‘good’ in all five key areas - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

The outcome reflects significant improvements made since the last inspection in June, 2022, when the school was given the second lowest overall effectiveness rating of ‘Requires Improvement’

From September this year, Ofsted revised its inspection framework and no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.

The recent report, published yesterday (November 11), highlights substantial progress in several key areas at the school, which is part of Soke Education Trust and caters to 280 pupils.

Ofsted inspectors praised the school's friendly atmosphere, noting that "everyone receives a warm welcome" and that "pupils enjoy coming to school every day." They highlighted how most pupils are focused on their learning, actively engaging with tasks and seeking help when needed.

The report commends the school's "broad and balanced curriculum that is well sequenced and suitable for the pupils who attend," as well as the effective support provided to those requiring additional help, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Head teacher, Mrs Charlotte Blake, said: "We are utterly delighted with this report. It reflects the dedication and commitment of our wonderful staff, pupils, and parents. Our school community has created an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and inspired to achieve their best. I couldn’t be prouder!”

Cathy Carlisle, Chief Executive Officer of Soke Education Trust, added: "We are thrilled with this positive report from Ofsted. It reflects the dedication and passion of everyone at Wittering Primary School and is a testament to the work that our staff put into nurturing each and every child here. We are genuinely excited about the future opportunities for our pupils under Mrs Blake's leadership."