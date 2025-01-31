“The transformation is a shining example of what can be achieved when a school community comes together with a shared vision of success”

A primary school in Peterborough has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted, just two years after being told it ‘requires improvement’.

Nova Primary Academy, in South Bretton, was inspected by the education watchdog on November 26 and 27. It has now rated the school as 'Good' for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and its leadership and management.

The last inspection, in July 2022, saw the school graded ‘requires improvement’ in three areas – including its quality of education. Since then, it has welcomed a new head teacher and deputy head teacher.

Pupils at Nova Primary Academy in Peterborough celebrate their recent Ofsted success.

This latest result marks a huge turnaround for the school, which caters for 366 pupils aged four to 11, and is part of the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT).

An excerpt from the report reads: “The school sets high behavioural expectations for all pupils. Pupils enjoy learning because they experience an ambitious and interesting curriculum. Lessons are calm and purposeful. Pupils persevere when learning is challenging and maintain high levels of concentration. Children in the early years quickly develop good social skills and show consideration for each other.”

The inspector also notes that "leaders' vision of ambition for pupils and the community is at the heart of this welcoming school” and “pupils meet the high expectations the school has for what they can achieve.”

The inspector was particularly impressed by the school’s dedication to pupil well-being and personal development, noting that pupils feel safe, listened to, and supported. The school’s emphasis on values such as kindness, tolerance, and respect is woven into daily life, with older pupils taking on leadership roles and engaging in charitable work.

Parents also voiced their support during the inspection, with overwhelming positivity about the school’s impact on their children’s education and development.

Commenting on the report, a PKAT spokesperson said: “The latest Ofsted inspection shines a light on the school’s stellar transformation and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“This marks exceptional progress since the previous inspection, which had identified the need for improvement.”

The school’s Head Teacher Daniel Saull said: “We are really proud of this well-deserved result for our entire school community. I want to thank the trust for their ongoing support, as well as all of our pupils, parents and the entire school staff. The report rightly highlights the many wonderful things about Nova and also provides us with important feedback on how we can improve even further."

Dr Ian Young, CEO of PKAT added: “The transformation of Nova Primary Academy is a shining example of what can be achieved when a school community comes together with a shared vision of success. Under the inspiring leadership of Mr Saull and his team, the school has become a place of opportunity, growth, and achievement. We are proud to have supported this journey and are excited for the future.”

The school now plans to build on its success, addressing key areas for improvement in writing and continuing to support pupils with gaps in learning.

The Head Teacher is welcoming parents to tour the school for next year’s pupil placements. Contact the school on 01733 262696 or email [email protected].