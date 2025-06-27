Primary school in Peterborough awarded for its phonics education programme
Stanground St Johns CofE Primary School was given a Silver Award from Sounds-Write - a leading phonics programme.
Phonics is taught so that children can learn the early skills of reading and writing by connecting the sounds in spoken words with the letters in written language.
To achieve the silver accreditation, the school completed an audit to demonstrate their commitment to achieving high standards in phonics teaching.
Head teacher Paul Steenkamp said: “This award recognises our commitment to delivering high-quality phonics education and our dedication to helping all children become confident, proficient readers and writers. We are proud that our approach is consistent, evidence-based, and delivered with fidelity across the school."
Stanground St Johns is also fortunate to have a Phonics Associate, Alison Sheridan, who works with schools across DEMAT to deliver professional development, mentor teaching staff, and ensure best practice in phonics instruction is embedded consistently.
Mr Steenkamp added: “Through school-to-school support, coaching, and regular training sessions, our Phonics Associate Alison Sheridan has played a vital part in raising phonics standards and improving literacy outcomes trust-wide.
“This award also acknowledges our commitment to continuous improvement. We will continue working closely with Sounds-Write to maintain the highest standards and ensure every child receives the best possible start in their reading journey.”
Stanground St Johns is part of Diocese of Ely Multi Academy Trust (DEMAT), and one of five DEMAT schools to have been awarded this accreditation. Other schools include St Botolph's CofE Primary School, in Orton Longueville, Orchards CofE Academy, in Wisbech, and Wisbech St Mary CofE Academy.