Prestigious Civic Award for community contribution goes to headteacher

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Headteacher of Jack Hunt School, part of Keys Academies Trust, has been honoured with a Civic Award in recognition of the school’s outstanding contribution to the Peterborough community.

The award was presented at a special ceremony held on 15th May 2025, celebrating individuals and groups who go above and beyond to support and unite their communities.

The Civic Awards are a long-standing tradition in Peterborough, celebrating the efforts of those who make a meaningful difference through acts of kindness, community spirit, and voluntary work.

This includes everything from organising local events to offering everyday support to neighbours and charities. Nominations for the awards are open to the public, allowing anyone to put forward individuals, groups, or organisations that exemplify these values.

Community Civic Ceremony at Peterborough City Council.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr Hebblethwaite said: “I’m incredibly honoured to receive this award. It reflects the collective effort of the Jack Hunt community and the importance of living by our values every day. I believe that when we work hard, act with integrity and show kindness we can truly make a difference.”

The award highlights Jack Hunt School’s commitment to nurturing not just academic achievement, but also strong community connections, a legacy that continues to inspire staff, students, and families alike, from cultural celebrations to educational events, the school has played a key role in strengthening community ties.

Ian Young, CEO of the Keys Academies Trust also praised the school’s achievement.

He said: “Jack Hunt School embodies the very ethos of our Trust—This Civic Award is a well-deserved recognition of the school’s deep-rooted commitment to inclusion and partnership. We are incredibly proud of the staff, students, and local organisations who work together to make Jack Hunt a true cornerstone of the Peterborough community.”

He added: “Mr Hebblethwaite is a worthy winner of this Civic Award. He leads a school that has always been close to its community and strongly valued by it. This relationship is a huge strength of the school, and I was quickly impressed by it on my arrival to the Trust. Over time, as I observed the variety and strength of our community support and interactions, I have understood more and more about the importance of this work and its very tangible impact. I extend my gratitude and admiration to him and his team, and all those who went before and who developed and maintained this wonderful symbiosis.”

Dr Nawaz, Teacher and Community Liaison Officer for the School said: “Jack Hunt School has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to inclusivity, mutual respect, and meaningful community partnership. Through its support of groups such as the Muslim Council of Peterborough, the Joint Mosque Council, and GLADCA, the school has had a lasting and tangible impact on the lives of many residents.”

Under the guidance of Headteacher Jon Hebblethwaite, Jack Hunt has opened its doors to a wide range of community-led initiatives. The school’s support goes beyond offering facilities—staff are actively involved in event planning and coordination, ensuring every group feels welcomed and supported.

Key events and programmes hosted or supported by Jack Hunt School include:-

Peterborough City Education Awards , celebrating academic achievement and community contribution, organised by the Muslim Council of Peterborough.

, celebrating academic achievement and community contribution, organised by the Muslim Council of Peterborough. GLADCA’s 50 Years Diversity Event , marking five decades of cultural enrichment and community service.

, marking five decades of cultural enrichment and community service. Weekly Community Football Competitions , engaging young people in healthy activity and social connection.

, engaging young people in healthy activity and social connection. Joint Mosque Council Community Events , bringing together residents from all faiths and backgrounds.

, bringing together residents from all faiths and backgrounds. Online Collaboration Meetings between the Joint Mosque Council and Peterborough City Council, facilitated by the school to encourage ongoing dialogue.

between the Joint Mosque Council and Peterborough City Council, facilitated by the school to encourage ongoing dialogue. SEND & Behaviour Training Sessions , helping mosque and madrassa educators better support students with special educational needs.

, helping mosque and madrassa educators better support students with special educational needs. Ramadan Awareness Sessions , educating staff and pupils from across the city about Islamic traditions and fostering cultural understanding.

, educating staff and pupils from across the city about Islamic traditions and fostering cultural understanding. Weekly Women’s Yoga Sessions, run in partnership with GLADCA, promoting wellbeing and inclusion.

The school has earned a reputation not only as an educational institution but as a vital community partner and inclusive gathering place.

The Civic Award is a testament to Jack Hunt School’s vision of education as a force for social cohesion and shared progress. Its ongoing efforts continue to inspire and unite people across Peterborough.