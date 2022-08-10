Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to create a new day nursery at Peterborough Spiritualist Church on Harris Street, Millfield have been approved by the city council. The nursery has also been given the sing-off from Ofsted.

The applicants have stated that their plans for a 28-place nursery at the place of worship on Cambridge Avenue have been created to “promote and help younger parents back to work.”

The facility will be open during school term time between Mondays and Fridays; with a maximum of four supervising staff.

Parents will be given the choice between either a morning session between 8am and 12pm and an afternoon session between 12:30 and 4pm.

There is expected to be no disruption with the building remaining in use as a place of worship. The building is used from 5pm on weekdays and during the weekend for worship only.