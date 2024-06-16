Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Michael's Church of England Primary School in Peterborough is set to become part of the ACT Multi Academy Trust.

The school, which is located on Constantine Drive in Cardea, is currently a maintained voluntary aided (VA) school.

An Academy Order has been obtained from the Secretary of State, which means that the council is required to support the conversion and take steps to support the conversion.

St Michael's Church School in Cardea.

The council will continue to hold the freehold for the school’s playing fields but the trust will be granted a 125-year lease for a peppercorn rent (nominal rent).

The school opened in 2012 and received a rating of Requires Improvement from Ofsted following its most recent inspection in 2022.

The ACT Multi Academy Trust currently has two academies that it maintains; Buckden C of E Primary School in St Neots and Great Wilbraham C of E Primary Academy.

The matter is expected to be signed off by Peterborough City Council’s cabinet when it meets on Monday (July 17) at 5:30pm.

A spokesperson from St Michael’s Church School said: “The Governors of St Michael’s Church School are in the final stages of arranging conversion to an Academy with ACT Multi Academy Trust.

"This is a new trust which has been set up through the Diocese of Ely.

"As a Church of England Primary School, it was very important to the governing body, that the trust selected, would support the school’s Christian ethos. The process is due to be completed for September 1, 2024.

“The school are very excited to be a part of a trust in its formative stages and look forward to working with the trustees and other schools within the trust.

“Parents and carers were invited to meet the governing body and the CEO of the trust in the spring term to discuss the conversion.