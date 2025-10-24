Plans for new primary school in Sawtry

A planning application has been submitted for a new primary school and early years facility in Sawtry.

Cambridgeshire County Council has submitted detailed plans for a two-form entry primary school, with an on-site early years facility, to serve the residents of new housing development in Sawtry.

The new school, which will be called Saltbrook Primary Academy, was granted outline planning consent in 2021, when wider development of northern Sawtry was approved, with land safeguarded for a primary school as part of those plans.

Saltbrook is planned to meet the growing number of children within the school’s catchment area driven by local housing growth, and once complete will accommodate up to 420 pupils.

How Saltbrook Primary Academy could look.

The school will be constructed in two phases. The first phase will deliver a one-form entry school (210 pupils) and early years facility with all the necessary core infrastructure to support its subsequent expansion to two-form entry.

Meridian Trust- which runs Greater Peterborough UTC, Nene Park Academy and NeneGate School and West Town Primary School in Peterborough- will run the new school. Based on detailed forecasting, and ongoing monitoring of pupil numbers in the area, the first phase of construction is expected to be complete before the school is required.

The opening date for the new school will be kept under review by the council, the Department of Education and Meridian Academy Trust, to ensure the school opens at a time which prioritises the needs of the children and young people living in the local community and ensures the established schools in Sawtry remain sustainable.

It’s anticipated that the school will initially open to reception year applications only, expanding over time, as the first intake moves up through the school.

Management of the early years facility will be offered for tender closer to the time. It will open with up to 52 places, subject to demand.

Cllr Edna Murphy, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People Committee, said: “I’m very pleased to see the planning application submitted for the new Saltbrook Primary Academy, to serve a growing community in Sawtry.

“We want all children in Cambridgeshire to have opportunities to thrive, so we're building this new school to make sure that in the future we can continue to offer people living in Sawtry an education close to home.”