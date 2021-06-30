Plans for new floodlit sports pitches at Stamford school approved

The proposals include the demolition of an existing pavilion to be replaced by a new sports centre alongside three pitches.

An application submitted to Peterborough City Council on behalf of the independent Stamford Endowed Schools stated that the changes were needed due to “an increase in participation in sport by girls,” adding: “There is a lack of facilities for girls at the school, yet there is increasing demand.

“This affects the quality of education that can be offered to the girls and represents a lack of equality.”

Plans for a new sports centre and pitches at Stamford High School

The new sports centre will have “modern changing facilities,” as well as a small kitchen, social area, gym and dance studios, while there would be two hockey pitches adjacent.

The centre will also have a pavilion where spectators can watch matches.

To allow for the second hockey pitch the site will be extended southwards into an adjacent field, with both pitches boasting floodlights.

Access to the pavilion is currently gained from Kettering Road for both vehicles and pedestrians.

There is no car park on the site which is intended to remain the case under the proposals, with vehicles required to park across the road at the junior school.

The planning application stated: “The proposed development will provide a high quality and much needed additional sports facility for the school.

“The application represents sustainable development that supports equality in education, fitness and wellbeing. The pavilion and pitches will provide improved changing facilities, indoor activities and additional pitch capacity.”