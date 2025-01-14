Phonics with Robot Reg arrives in Peterborough to bring a world of literacy to children 1-4 years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Educationist, Dr Oyinkansola Odunjo has a huge passion for early years education and the process of learning. Her brand-new phonics classes combine singing and dancing with a curriculum that’s centred around key milestones in toddler's two-year developmental check as well as providing key skills for pre-schoolers that can be built on as they enter school.
“I’m so excited to be bringing Phonics with Robot Reg classes to Peterborough areas and thrilled to be a huge part of those who will positively impact the literacy journeys of children within the city. I am glad that these classes are available to give children a good head start educationally”, says lecturer and mum of two under twos.
About Phonics with Robot Reg in Peterborough
- Each lesson is designed and delivered by teachers to support the Early Years Foundation Stage Framework (EYFS) and school curriculum.
- Classes take place Wednesdays (9:30am – 10:15am and 10:30am- 11:15am), at St. B’s Hall, Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ.
- High energy classes which help foster a love of phonics of reading, whilst also improving gross and fine motor skills through singing, dancing, sensory play and puppets.
About Phonics with Robot Reg
Phonics with Robert Reg is a phonics class with 55 classes nationwide and in Australia. It is designed to introduce literacy to children 3 months-6 years.
For more information, to make bookings, attend trial sessions or to review a class, email: [email protected] or visit Peterborough - Phonics with Robot Reg (https://www.robotreg.co.uk/peterborough/).