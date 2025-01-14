Phonics with Robot Reg arrives in Peterborough to bring a world of literacy to children 1-4 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With many parents wanting to give their kids a head start when it comes to reading, Phonics with Robert Reg, a phonics class with 55 locations across the UK will just do just that. It’s now arrived for the very first time in Peterborough, with classes to launch in Yaxley on 22nd January, 2025.

Educationist, Dr Oyinkansola Odunjo has a huge passion for early years education and the process of learning. Her brand-new phonics classes combine singing and dancing with a curriculum that’s centred around key milestones in toddler's two-year developmental check as well as providing key skills for pre-schoolers that can be built on as they enter school.

“I’m so excited to be bringing Phonics with Robot Reg classes to Peterborough areas and thrilled to be a huge part of those who will positively impact the literacy journeys of children within the city. I am glad that these classes are available to give children a good head start educationally”, says lecturer and mum of two under twos.

About Phonics with Robot Reg in Peterborough

Robotreg, the main man!

Each lesson is designed and delivered by teachers to support the Early Years Foundation Stage Framework (EYFS) and school curriculum.

Classes take place Wednesdays (9:30am – 10:15am and 10:30am- 11:15am), at St. B’s Hall, Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ.

High energy classes which help foster a love of phonics of reading, whilst also improving gross and fine motor skills through singing, dancing, sensory play and puppets.

About Phonics with Robot Reg

Phonics with Robert Reg is a phonics class with 55 classes nationwide and in Australia. It is designed to introduce literacy to children 3 months-6 years.

For more information, to make bookings, attend trial sessions or to review a class, email: [email protected] or visit Peterborough - Phonics with Robot Reg (https://www.robotreg.co.uk/peterborough/).