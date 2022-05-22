A Peterborough school has been given funding to help turn its heating system green.

The Meridian Trust, which runs a number of schools across Cambridgeshire, including Nene Park Academy, Sawtry Junior Academy, Sawtry Village Academy and Stamford Welland Academy, has secured over £3 million in funding to support the Trust’s ambitious plans to become as close to Net Zero as possible by 2030.

Funding was secured via the hard work of Meridian Trust’s Estates team and Zeco Energy through the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

Nene Park Academy

Low carbon heating solutions using Air Source Heat Pumps will be installed at all these sites to replace old gas fired boilers and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Funding will also be used to upgrade the buildings’ thermal efficiency through fabric improvements - loft, roof and cavity wall insulation.

Nene Park Academy will be one of the first academies in the trust to benefit from the funding.

Building Energy Management Systems (BeMS) will be introduced and these computerised systems will be used to monitor, control and optimise the buildings plant and equipment. In addition, installation of LED Lighting and Solar PV will also assist with energy efficiency further reducing the Trust’s carbon emissions.

Martin Hair, Meridian Trust’s Director of Estates and Facilities, said: “This is a crucial step in our ambition to become as close to Net Zero as possible by 2030. The UK has a 2050 net- zero target and we believe the Education sector can make a major contribution to enabling our country to reach this goal.

“The funding will have a significant impact on our academies, including moving them from a reliance on gas or oil for heating. We know that fighting climate change is an important topic for our pupils, staff and parents so we are committed to becoming greener through these carbon-saving energy schemes."