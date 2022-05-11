Lime Academy, Parnwell.

The school was given its improved rating following a two-day visit from the inspectors between March 1 and 2.

The school was last inspected in 2016, when known as Parnwell Primary School and was rated as ‘Requires Impovement’ in both 2014 and 2016.

In August 2017, it was taken over by the Lime Trust, which is now celebrating turning the school into a ‘Good’ school.

Her Majesty’s Inspector and team found enough evidence of improved performance to grade Lime Academy Parnwell as GOOD in all areas. This is a milestone achievement in furthering the development of the school’s ability and reputation.

Ben Newstead, Headteacher: “This is an excellent report, particularly at a time when the benchmark for the good judgement is high. The Ofsted inspection was thorough, robust and professionally rigorous. I am delighted that Ofsted recognised the journey of improvements made at Lime Academy Parnwell and the hard work undertaken by staff, the Trust and school community.

"They particularly highlighted our work on cultural diversity, celebrating difference, raising aspirations, curriculum knowledge, effective safeguarding arrangements and developing values.”

The inspection team were impressed at how incredibly articulate pupils are and how

confidently they could share their learning from across the broad curriculum. They

highlighted the following in the inspection report:

- The aspirations for what pupils can achieve at Parnwell are high.

- Everyone is welcome and difference is celebrated by pupils.

- A growing community spirit is supporting parents and carers to feel involved, and this is valued by everyone.

- From the moment they start school, pupils have very effective tuition in phonics.

- Leaders have worked with focus and skill to make sure the individual needs of pupils are well considered.

- A culture of respect is clear throughout the school, in classrooms and at playtimes.

- Staff have clear and consistent expectations for positive behaviour.

- Lessons across the curriculum are ensuring pupils know more in all subject areas. There is regular time dedicated to practise what they have already learned, to make sure this is not forgotten.

- Pupils are encouraged to maintain good punctuality. They are welcomed to school early with a bagel snack, which is followed by mindfulness-focused activities. This sets up the day in the most positive way, helping pupils be ready for new learning challenges.

- Leaders have established a culture that is ensuring the safety of pupils. They have a strong understanding of the wide range of challenges that pupils and they families may face. Leaders show diligence and high levels of care to make sure any risk are identified and responded to swiftly.

Mr Newstead added: “I have been Headteacher at Lime Academy Parnwell since September 2021 and am committed to continuing the improvements at this school. The report highlights the many elements of effective provision as well as the next steps needed to take the school forward further. What is very satisfying is that the next steps identified were already within the development plan prior to this inspection and the adaptations are being implemented.”