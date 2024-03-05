Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northborough Primary School has received a rating of Good from Ofsted following a recent inspection.

The report was the first carried out at the school following its reopening as part of the Soke Education Trust in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report praised the school’s commitment to the holistic development of every child and commended the exceptional behaviour of the pupils, a testament to the nurturing school environment that has been carefully cultivated.

Northborough Primary School has received a Good Ofsted rating.

During the inspection visit, the Ofsted inspector noted the school’s dedication and care exhibited by the entire staff at Northborough Primary School.

One pupil told the inspector: “You can talk to anyone if you have a concern. It doesn’t matter if it’s a teacher or one of the support staff, they all care.”

The report also highlighted the school’s comprehensive approach to personal development, including a wide range of extracurricular activities and opportunities for pupils to explore their interests and talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Carlisle, Chief Executive Officer of the Soke Education Trust said: “ We are thrilled to share with our local community the excellent achievements of Northborough Primary School.

"Under the new leadership of Mrs Lindsey Boucher and with the support of the staff and the Soke Education Trust, Northborough Primary School has undergone a transformative journey, implementing an ambitious curriculum that is achieving excellent outcomes for the pupils.

“Under the new leadership, Northborough Primary has embraced an ambitious curriculum that engages and challenges pupils, fostering a love for learning that extends beyond the classroom and helps the pupils to reach their full potential and achieve well.