A new centre that has just opened to help disadvantaged children in Peterborough into higher education is being supported by the city’s university.

The centre in Norman Road has been created by national education charity IntoUniversity, which has entered into a partnership with ARU Peterborough, in Bishops Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre, the 36th to be opened by IntoUniversity, provides after-school learning support and programmes to help children aged between seven and 18 to work towards ambitions of further education, employment or university.

A classroom in the new IntoUniversity in Norman Road, Peterborough.

IntoUniversity centres focus on working with children in their own communities and nurture strong links with local schools.

The Norman Road centre is close to several schools, and it is expected that staff will work with around 450 students in the centre’s launch year, rising to around 1,000 once the centre is fully established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “The positive impact of universities on our communities can be transformative and long-lasting.

As the new university for Peterborough, ARU Peterborough has a vital role to ensure that children can unlock their potential, particularly in areas where opportunities and progression have historically been low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to provide the support to bring IntoUniversity to Peterborough.

"Working together we have the ambition to help ensure that all children in Peterborough have the support to reach their potential, be that going to university or progressing to high-skilled employment or apprenticeships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Rachel Carr, chief executive and co-founder of IntoUniversity, said: “We are delighted to be opening the doors to our new centre in Peterborough, in partnership with ARU Peterborough.

“We are looking forward to supporting young people to reach their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re eager to build partnerships with families and local schools."

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: "This is just one example of how our new university is working with our local communities providing big benefits to our city as a whole."

Advertisement Hide Ad