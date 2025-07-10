Peterborough Trust celebrates academic performance

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Keys Academies Trust that manages five schools across Peterborough.

Keys Academies Trust is proud to announce a strong upward two year trend in academic performance across all its primary academies for the academic years 2023–2025.

The latest results from Year 6 pupils in its four primary academies, located in Peterborough, highlight a consistent and substantial improvement in Writing, Reading, Maths, and Combined subjects, reflecting the hard work of pupils, teachers, and leadership teams.

Performance in Writing has seen one of the most impressive increases, with the Trust-wide average rising from 53% in 2022–2023 to 74% in 2024–2025, a 21-point increase.

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Keys Academies Trust said: "We are incredibly proud of the progress made by our pupils and staff over the past two years. These outcomes are a testament to the relentless focus on high-quality teaching, targeted support, and a culture of ambition across all our schools."

Notable improvements include:-

Nova Primary Academy: up 26 points (from 54% to 80%)

Longthorpe Primary Academy: up 25 points (from 47% to 72%)

Thorpe Primary Academy up 19 points (from 53% to 72%)

Ravensthorpe Primary Academy: up 15 points (from 58% to 73%)

Reading outcomes also show a solid climb, with the Trust-wide average improving from 64% to 71%, a 7-point increase. Noteworthy results include:-

Nova Primary Academy: up 14 points (from 59% to 73%)

Ravensthorpe Primary Academy: up 11 points (from 50% to 61%)

Thorpe Primary Academy: up 7 points (from 66% to 73%)

Maths performance also demonstrates consistent growth, particularly at Ravensthorpe Primary Academy that posted a 31-point increase (from 38% to 69%).

Across the Trust, the average rose from 61% to 74%, a 13-point gain and other standout figures include:-

Nova Primary Academy: up 17 points (from 61% to 78%)

Thorpe Primary Academy: up 10 points (from 64% to 74%)

The Combined scores which reflect overall performance across core subjects highlight the breadth of progress made.

The Trust average has jumped from 40% to 63%, a 23-point improvement.

School-level highlights:-

Nova Primary Academy: up 29 points (from 39% to 68%)

Ravensthorpe Primary Academy: up 27 points (from 31% to 58%)

Longthorpe Primary Academy: up 22 points (from 42% to 64%)

Thorpe Primary Academy: up 19 points (from 43% to 62%)