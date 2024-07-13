Peterborough Telegraph Year Six Leavers Photos Part 1: All Saints to Gunthorpe

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Jul 2024, 09:37 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 09:46 BST
The Peterborough Telegraph Year Six Leavers photograph special is always one of the most popular editions of the paper we publish every year.

The pictures are often kept as keepsakes by parents, aunts and uncles and grandparents for years to come.

While many people will have picked up a physical copy of the paper – there is nothing better than showing loved ones the pictures in the newspaper – a few may have missed the chance.

Photographer David Lowndes visited more than 50 schools in Peterborough, taking more than 100 photographs of those leaving primary school this summer, and heading to secondary school in September

The pictures will be appearing online in four parts over this weekend.

You can also order a print of any picture by visiting https://nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk/search.php?search_query=y624&section=product

All Saint's C of E Primary

1. Year Six Leavers

All Saint's C of E Primary Photo: David Lowndes

All Saint's C of E Primary

2. Year Six Leavers

All Saint's C of E Primary Photo: David Lowndes

Barnack C of E School

3. Year Six Leavers

Barnack C of E School Photo: David Lowndes

The Beeches Primary School

4. Year Six Leavers

The Beeches Primary School Photo: David Lowndes

