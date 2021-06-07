Peterborough technical college joins schools trust

GPUTC Principal David Bisley with Year 12 students Missy Welch and Ryan Richardson (right) with Martin Campbell, Executive Principal (second right) EMN-210706-150818009

The transfer was given the go ahead by The Regional Schools Commissioner last week.

The partnership will have a range of benefits including allowing GPUTC to extend its age range from 11 to 19, with applications for the first Year 7 cohort starting in September 2021 now open.

As Peterborough’s only specialist Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) school, Greater Peterborough UTC (GPUTC) is providing a unique expeditionary learning offer to the Year 7 students.

CMAT was founded in 2011 and runs 17 schools across Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Lincolnshire, including Nene Park Academy and West Town Primary Academy in Peterborough.

Principal at Greater Peterborough UTC, David Bisley, said: “We firmly believe the time is right for Greater Peterborough UTC to join a multi-academy trust and we are exceptionally pleased to be joining CMAT so we can mutually share our expertise, experience and best practice.

“This will also bring greater opportunities for curriculum development and this is most evident with the fantastic new expeditionary learning offer we can give to current Year 6 students in Peterborough and the surrounding area.”

The expeditionary learning scheme has been designed to provide students with exciting and engaging studies through a series of expeditions designed to enhance students’ knowledge, develop their research and critical thinking skills.

“It also allows students to spend high-quality time with the GPUTC’s employer sponsors including Anglian Water, Perkins Engines and Marshall Peterborough.

Chief Executive Officer of CMAT, Mark Woods, said: “Having Greater Peterborough UTC join CMAT will bring fantastic opportunity for both organisations and we are truly delighted to have them as part of our Trust.

“For 10 years, CMAT has existed to provide, support, and champion high-quality education at the heart of local communities. The Greater Peterborough UTC has developed in to a strong part of Peterborough’s whole education offer and by partnering with CMAT we want to take the school to the next level so it can help educate the next generation of architects, designers and engineers through its rich and unique STEM offer.”

The decision follows extensive due diligence and a programme of public consultation with the school and Peterborough community invited to comment on the proposal.