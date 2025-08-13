Peterborough teacher pulls no punches in the boxing ring to support charities

A teacher has swapped the classroom for the boxing ring to raise money for charity, after being inspired to fundraise after a friend’s cancer diagnosis.

Teresa Colman, 53, from Fletton, Peterborough has taken part in two Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) events attended by hundreds of supporters to raise funds for cancer and boxing charities.

A teacher at Peterborough College, Teresa took part in a first bout to raise money for Cancer Research UK, after a close friend was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.

She trained for the bout with professionals at Boxing Futures in Yaxley, which also runs a charity that works to improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing of disadvantaged young people.

Inset: Peterborough teacher Teresa Colman, 53, in the boxing ring. Main image: Peterborough College, where she teachers (Image: Google)

Teresa was so inspired by the work the charity does, that she decided to take part in a second contest, this time raising money for them.

Participants like Teresa are given the opportunity to take part in eight weeks of free professional boxing training at gyms such as Boxing Futures, before a showcase event in front of hundreds of spectators.

She said: “When my friend got diagnosed with cancer, I wanted to do something to help, to try and make a difference.

“I heard from a neighbour about Ultra White Collar Boxing, and immediately wanted to sign up. I like to push myself - I am a middle distance runner - and this was just the kind of challenge I was looking for, and which would allow me to fundraise.”

Teresa, right, pictured after one of her boxing bouts for charity.

However, the training had a bigger impact on Teresa than she expected: “I trained with three brilliant professionals from Boxing Futures - Andy Burley, Simon Patterson and Jamie Grant.

“While I was there, I got to witness the incredible work that they do with young people first-hand. Working with young people myself, this struck a chord with me.

“I saw the difference it made to them. At the end of a session, they all left buzzing. After my first match, I decided I wanted to do another to raise money for them to support their great work.”

The training also had a big impact on Teresa’s own health.

Peterborough teacher Teresa Colman, right, won both of her boxing bouts.

“I have always been fit - I regularly do 15km runs," she explained. “But the training made me realise that while I had great cardio, I needed to improve my upper body strength. This increased significantly over the course of my training and I noticed that some aches and pains went away once I did.”

She added: “The coaches were brilliant professionals. They were really patient and calm and slowly built up everyone’s confidence. This stopped it from feeling intimidating in any way. And it’s great to see yourself improve so quickly.”

Those taking part are asked to sell tickets for the show and raise at least £50 for charity - a figure which Teresa significantly exceeded over the course of her first two contests, raising £1,200 for her first bout and £750 for her second. Both took place at Planet Ice in Peterborough.

Not only did Teresa compete, she was victorious on both occasions - going the distance and winning on the judges scorecards.

She commented: “Both bouts were incredibly tough - I thought I was fit, but nothing prepares you for the intensity of a boxing match. It was hard but worth it, an incredible experience. I like doing things that women in their fifties are not usually expected to do.”

Teresa took part in three 90-second rounds as part of each contest, walking out to ‘Witness’ by Roots Manuva, one of her favourite songs.

She added: "We all had to choose a nickname for the night which was printed on our vests. I went for Tenacious T Colman - which was a suggestion from my boyfriend Patrick, who was incredibly supportive of me taking part."

Speaking of the experience Teresa said: “I’ll be honest, I was quite nervous for the first match and on the evening it felt like a whirlwind - brilliant but I didn’t really take it all in. So for the second contest, I took a more relaxed approach and enjoyed it even more. I slowed it all down in my head and I even played up to the audience and waved at my friends in the crowd.”

Reflecting on her achievement, she went on: “I’m really proud of myself. Of winning, but also for sticking with it and raising money for two brilliant charities. I couldn't recommend it more.”

Asked what her students thought about ‘Miss’ taking part in a boxing contest she added: “Typical teenagers - some didn’t bat an eyelid and others thought it was really cool and were very interested. In fact, one female student has signed up to Boxing Futures so I am really delighted to have inspired one other person to get involved in the sport.”

When asked about her friend whose battle with cancer inspired her to get into the ring, Teresa, who preferred not to give their name, said: “His battle continues - he’s had lots of different treatments and his health has been up and down. But he is doing well at the moment and has lots of support from friends and family.”

So far, Ultra Events - the company behind the UWCB events - has raised a staggering £41 million for charity - over half a million of which has been raised in Peterborough.

For anyone inspired by Teresa’s story to take part in Ultra White Collar Boxing, the next UWCB event in Peterborough takes place on 22 November, with training beginning 29 September.