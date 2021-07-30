Peterborough students will be flying high at new RAF college in city

Students will be able to sign up this year

Peterborough College, part of the Inspire Education Group, has joined forces with the Royal Air Force (RAF) and global aerospace engineering firms to launch its new Air and Defence College, which will open to students in September 2021.

Ambitious teenagers interested in a career in the aviation industry will be given a unique opportunity to take part in a packed schedule of activities including residential adventure training, RAF base visits and industry expert speaker visits. Students will also get involved with industry set projects, co-designed by employers – equipping them to enter their career of choice ahead of the game and ready to progress. A significant amount of time will also be spent experiencing industry environments first hand through an extensive programme of work experience.

The carefully designed study programmes, which have been shaped by industry partners, offer a unique blend of academic education and technical training, infused with an additional focus on leadership, communication and team building. Initially the Air and Defence College will be available to students who wish to pursue a career in Engineering, Public Services or Hospitality & Catering.

Last week, Peterborough College will welcomed Group Captain Paul McClurg from the Royal Air Force College Cranwell, together with Royal Air Force staff from the Royal Air Force College, the Peterborough Armed Forces Careers Office and Royal Air Force Wittering, for the official opening of the new Air and Defence College.

Rachel Nicholls, Deputy CEO of Inspire Education Group and Principal at Peterborough College said “We are very excited to be part of the Air and Defence College. There will be huge opportunities for our students to get involved in and these activities and experiences could lead them to a very fulfilling career in the aviation industry” She went on to add “We are always looking at new ways in which we can enhance the college experience for our students and this is another great example of this. This new addition to our course offering will give students the chance to study for their main qualification whilst benefitting from a wide range of enrichment activities which will support them in their chosen career”.

Group Captain McClurg, who supports the delivery of Phase 1 training at RAF Halton and is responsible for the initial training of all officer cadets joining the Royal Air Force, said “I am delighted to welcome Peterborough College to the Air and Defence College programme. Since the inception of the Air and Defence College we have seen a stream of students move on to rewarding careers in the Royal Air Force following their studies and I look forward to seeing the first students from Peterborough College commencing their journey in the RAF”