Students from Jack Hunt Academy, part of Keys Academies Trust in Peterborough, have played a leading role in a ground-breaking national project to make PE and sport more inclusive for Muslim girls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy recently welcomed representatives from Nike, The Football Association (FA) and the Youth Sport Trust for a special filming day that placed its students at the heart of a campaign set to reach teachers and sports coaches across England.

An all-female film crew recorded the views and experiences of Muslim girls at Jack Hunt, capturing their personal stories about how sport and physical education fit with their faith and identity. The footage will form part of a new national training resource designed to help schools deliver more culturally responsive and inclusive PE lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Majeed, a teacher at Jack Hunt Academy said: "It was inspiring to see our students speak so openly and proudly about their experiences. Their voices will now help shape the future of PE for thousands of girls like them across the country. We are incredibly proud of them."

Peterborough students help shape national PE guidance for Muslim Girls.

“I love sport, but sometimes it feels like it’s not for us,” said one Jack Hunt student involved in the filming. “It’s amazing to know our voices will help change that for girls all over the country.”

Jack Hunt Academy is one of the most culturally diverse schools in Peterborough, representing over 70 different nationalities and languages. This diversity is one of its greatest strengths and it was a key reason why it was chosen for this national project.

The Academy’s commitment to inclusion and global citizenship was further recognised this year when it was awarded the British Council International School Award, celebrating its work in promoting intercultural understanding and global connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Head Teacher of Jack Hunt Academy said: "It is wonderful to see our students playing such an important role in shaping the future of PE and sport. As a diverse and inclusive academy, we relish opportunities that ensure every young person feels sport is for them.

"This initiative is a fantastic example of how listening to girls’ voices can break down barriers and create opportunities that will benefit communities across the country"

The project follows new research highlighting the challenges Muslim girls face when taking part in sport:

Only 54% of Muslim girls in secondary school enjoy PE.

Less than 25% attend sports clubs outside of school.

Just 40% feel comfortable being active at school.

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Keys Academies Trust said: “I am very proud of the girls who took part in this excellent initiative to influence the inclusivity of PE and sport for Muslim girls. It is clear that the girls recognised the power of their voices to create change for the better. I am grateful to Mrs Majeed and the team at Jack Hunt Academy for enabling this very positive message to go out from our Trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new national guide, Improving PE for Muslim Girls (July 2025), calls for schools to co-create solutions with students—such as offering modest sports kits, creating safe female-only spaces, and improving cultural understanding among staff.

"This is about making sure every girl in Peterborough and beyond feels that sport belongs to them," added Mrs Majeed. "We hope our students’ stories inspire change across the country."