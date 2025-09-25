Peterborough special school set for expansion

Work to expand a special school in Peterborough is set to get under way.

Peterborough City Council cabinet members will be asked to approve plans to expand Heltwate Special School at a meeting taking place at Sand Martin House on Thursday October 2.

If approved, work to create two additional classrooms, a sensory room, a new gym area, two calm rooms and a new hygiene suite at the school will get under way shortly and is set to be completed by autumn 2026.

The new classrooms will provide an additional 16 places for children with severe learning difficulties at the school. The school has two other sites at Heltwate in Bretton.

Heltwate School in Bretton.

Councillor Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “I am delighted that this much-needed extension is set to be agreed and look forward to seeing this project completed. The expansion will benefit pupils and staff at Heltwate Special School for years to come, enabling the school to take on more pupils and enhance their facilities.

“By expanding the school, we are fulfilling our statutory duty to provide school places for every child in Peterborough. As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, demand for school places continues to rise, which is why our education team closely monitors the situation and takes appropriate steps such as expansion projects.”

Heltwate School currently caters for 210 pupils aged four to 19 who have severe learning difficulties, alongside secondary needs such as autism spectrum disorder, emotional wellbeing needs and physical/health needs. It is over-subscribed year on year.

Peterborough is currently operating at a deficit in relation to specialist school placements available versus its growing demand therefore education officers are working with schools across the sector to address the problem.