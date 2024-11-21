Peterborough sings: Rock’n’Roll singing days at The Cresset

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of pupils from primary schools across the city participated in the Peterborough Sings! Rock’n’Roll schools’ singing days at the Cresset on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th November.

Working with a professional music team directed by William Prideaux, they enjoyed a whistle-stop tour of Rock’n’Roll favourites devised to develop pupils’ understanding of the genre, including, Rock Around the Clock, Blue Suede Shoes, Blue Moon, Shake Rattle and Roll, Runaround Sue and Jailhouse Rock.

In the afternoon, pupils were joined by a live band and had the opportunity to meet the musicians and learn about their instruments during a series of fun and interactive “meet the musician” sessions.

As well as providing expert vocal coaching and the opportunity to work alongside professional musicians, an important aspect of the singing days is to give young people the experience of performing live on stage in a professional venue. At the end of each day, pupils enjoyed performing the songs they had learned live on stage to some very appreciative audiences of family and friends.

Schools participating were:

Wednesday 13th November: Eyrescroft Primary School, Discovery Primary Academy, Lime Academy Parnwell, Hampton Lakes Primary School, Paston Ridings Primary School, Peakirk-cum-Glinton Primary School, Sacred Heart Primary School.

Thursday 14th November: Braybrook Primary Academy, Castor CofE Primary School, Woodston Primary School, Gunthorpe Primary School, St Augustines CofE Junior School, Welbourne Primary Academy.

Children aged 7+ who are interested in learning to sing are invited to join Peterborough Youth Choir which takes place at the John Mansfield Campus, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough PE1 4HX on Mondays from 4.30-5.30pm (during term time) – email [email protected] for more information.