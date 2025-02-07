Peterborough secondary school expansion plans revealed including improved dining facilities

The academy educates up to 1,800 pupils aged 11 to 19

A secondary school in Peterborough has submitted plans to expand part of its building in order to improve dining facilities.

Stanground Academy, located on Peterborough Road, provides education for up to 1,800 pupils aged 11 to 19.

The school is part of the Greenwood Academies Trust which serves around 19,000 pupils across areas such as Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

Stanground Academy in Peterborough. Photo: P&R Architectsplaceholder image
Stanground Academy in Peterborough. Photo: P&R Architects

A planning application was submitted to Peterborough District Council on February 6 to build an extension for additional dining space at the school.

It would be accessed off the existing dining area, with an internal floor area of 233.9 sqm and a height of 4.65m.

The planning application states: “The proposed extension will adjoin the east side of the existing dining and kitchen areas. It will occupy part of the existing hardstanding external social space.

“The proposed materials will match the existing building, comprising, brickwork walls, single ply membrane roof, aluminium windows and doors, aluminium rainwater goods/fascias.”

Peterborough City Council will make a decision on the application at a later date.

