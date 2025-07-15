Peterborough schools take part in Meridian Trust Arts Festival

Three Peterborough schools within Meridian Trust – Nene Park Academy, Greater Peterborough UTC, and West Town Primary Academy – joined forces to help bring this year’s Meridian Trust Arts Festival to a vibrant conclusion, celebrating the power of creativity and community.

The finale event brought together students, staff, and families for a celebration of the arts, showcasing the immense talent and collaboration across Meridian Trust’s schools.

Hosted at Northstowe Learning Community in Northstowe, near Cambridge, and streamed online, the event marked a proud moment for the Peterborough school communities, highlighting the strong connections between education, culture, and local identity. It was a fitting conclusion to a festival that continues to grow in reach, with over 8,000 people watching performances on YouTube this year alone.

Throughout the festival, professionally filmed hub events featured large-scale performances in music, dance, drama, and the visual arts – uniting pupils from across the Trust, including those from Peterborough schools, in ambitious themed showcases that celebrated teamwork and artistic expression.

Julia Kemp, Curriculum Area Lead for Music at Nene Park Academy, reflected on her experience as a member of the Meridian Trust Choir: “Being part of the choir this year has been incredible. Audrey’s leadership is so inspiring – I’ve learned so much from her. Singing alongside students from different schools has been a joy, and seeing their confidence grow throughout the year has been wonderful.”

Audrey Caldwell, Director of Arts at Meridian Trust, said: “The Arts Festival is more than just a series of performances – it’s a platform for connection and celebration. In Peterborough, we’ve seen schools come together to build something truly special, with students forming memories and friendships that will last far beyond the final curtain.”

Ben Mulholland, Curriculum Leader of Music for Secondary, added: “Music has a unique way of bringing people together. Seeing students from Nene Park Academy, GPUTC, and West Town Primary collaborate and perform as part of the Meridian Trust Choir and Jazz Orchestra has been incredibly powerful. It’s about shared joy and lifelong connection.”

The Meridian Trust Arts Festival brings together over 30 schools – including three in Peterborough – to champion self-expression, collaboration, and the transformative power of the arts.

The finale featured everything from original funk-jazz by Mulholland Jive and folk collaborations with Megson, to musical theatre, dance, and choral performances from across the Trust’s secondary schools.