Peterborough school to install portacabin after increasing capacity

A representation of what the cabin will likely look like.

The portacabin will be placed adjacent to the playground to south of the NeneGate school building, which is located on Park Lane.

The school caters for pupils aged between eight and 16 years of age with social, emotional and mental health difficulties (SEMH).

The school has made the decision that it will cater for an extra ten pupils and, as a result, applied for the portacabin to create additional breakout space.

The cabin will be 12m (l)x 4m (d)x 3m (l) and will have a cream exterior.

Two small Rowan trees will be removed as part of the process, which planners say that they will accept on the condition that they are replaced in accordance with Policy LP29.

An Arboricultural Impact Assessment was carried out due to the proximity of the cabin to the site of two White Willow trees but it did not consider that the footings for the cabin would impact the protection area of the trees.

The decision report states: “The Arboricultural Impact Assessment does not consider that the footings for the Portakabin would impact the Root Protection Area of the White Willow trees. However, works should be carried out in accordance

with the submitted and approved Aboricultural Method Statement that has been submitted and approved by the City Council’s Tree Officer.

“This includes a ‘work zone’ where materials can be stored on site and tasks such as the mixing of cement take place to avoid any unnecessary damage to the adjacent trees.”

The plans have been given final approval by Chairman of the Planning and Environmental Protection Committee Cllr Chris Harper.