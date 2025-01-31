Peterborough school to close early after evidence of mice found in kitchens

By Ben Jones
Published 31st Jan 2025, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The school is working to reopen the affected areas as soon as possible.

A Peterborough primary school is to close early on Friday (January 31) after evidence of mice was found in the school’s kitchen and hall areas.

Leighton Primary School in Orton Malborne closed at 12pm due to safety concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A message from the school to parents said: “Following our recent communication regarding evidence of mice in the school’s kitchen and hall areas, we are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff.

“(The closure) will allow us to work closely with relevant agencies to fully reopen the affected areas as soon as possible."

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice