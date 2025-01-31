Peterborough school to close early after evidence of mice found in kitchens
A Peterborough primary school is to close early on Friday (January 31) after evidence of mice was found in the school’s kitchen and hall areas.
Leighton Primary School in Orton Malborne closed at 12pm due to safety concerns.
A message from the school to parents said: “Following our recent communication regarding evidence of mice in the school’s kitchen and hall areas, we are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff.
“(The closure) will allow us to work closely with relevant agencies to fully reopen the affected areas as soon as possible."