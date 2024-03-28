Peterborough school scores football kit sponsorship from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school, which is located close to the housebuilder’s Hampton Beach development is hoping to put its best foot forward and join the wider school football league, while proudly wearing the new, navy blue with red trim, kit.

Simon Pepper, PE Lead at St John Henry Newman Catholic School, said: “Physical Education is a huge priority for us, and the children love to represent the school in sporting events and occasions. With Barratt Homes’ generous support, we can give the children an opportunity to engage in local sporting events, share in healthy competition, and display the positivity of sporting values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This fantastic sponsorship from Barratt Homes reinforces that we are part of the local community, and we are proud about where we live. The children were extremely excited to see the new kit and are desperate to get in the teams to represent the school.”

B&DWC -8665 - Lucy from Barratt Homes with the team in their brand new kits

Children’s charity, Little Lives UK, claims that sport and exercise can be a great way to boost young people’s mental health with improved mood and lower rates of depression and anxiety being prevalent in young people taking part in regular physical activity.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor St John Henry Newman Catholic School’s new kit and we wish the team the very best of luck for the coming season.

“As a leading housebuilder, it’s important for us to support the communities in which we build. Sports and physical exercise are an important part of a child’s education, so it’s particularly heart-warming to support St John Henry Newman this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt Homes is building a selection of three and four bedroom properties nearby at Hampton Beach, which offers many convenient amenities on the doorstep, including shops, pubs, restaurants, and football pitches for that much need practice.

B&DWC - 8707 - Lucy from Barratt Homes helping the team from St John Henry Newman Catholic School tr

Located on Waterhouse Way, the new community being built is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre, with excellent commuter links to towns and cities further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London King’s Cross Station from Peterborough train station in under an hour.