Peterborough school raises £2k to support teacher's marathon effort for charity

“I have been overwhelmed with the kindness, generosity and compassion shown by the staff and pupils”

A school in Peterborough says it is proud of one of its teachers for her efforts to help a charity offering palliative care and bereavement support.

Sophie Ellwood-Jeal, a teacher of Design, Technology and Food from Jack Hunt School, is to tackle the 2025 London Marathon to raise money for the Sue Ryder charity – which supported her family when her father was terminally ill.

To help boost Sophie’s fundraising total, the school recently held a non-uniform day, raising £2,078.

Cheque handover - Zoe Noyes from Sue Ryder, with Jon Hebblethwaite - Head Teacher, teacher Sophie Ellwood-Jeal (right), and students.

Sophie said: “In April 2018 my father was diagnosed with stage 4 bladder cancer. Having undergone a bladder reconstruction at Addenbrookes Hospital in September 2018, which was successful, the cancer had sadly already spread too far and in February 2019 after a very brave battle my father passed away on 24 March 2019.

“Sue Ryder is a fantastic charity, whether that’s a terminal illness or the loss of a loved one, they're there when it matters. The nurses, carers and doctors allowed us to be with my dad day and night and gave my dad the dignity he deserved for his end-of-life care- a right that everyone should have.”

The Peterborough Telegraph featured Sophie’s story back in October when her husband James secretly signed her up to the marathon as a wedding anniversary gift. The couple went on to complete the Great Eastern Run as part of their training to tackle the full 26.2 mile city race.

“Anyone that knows me will know that this is going to be a huge challenge,” Sophie said. “But one that I am ready to take on to raise as much money as possible for this wonderful cause. Any amount how large or small would be so gratefully received.

"Since I shared my story in recent assemblies about why I am supporting Sue Ryder, I have been overwhelmed with the kindness, generosity and compassion shown by the staff and pupils at Jack Hunt School.”

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite, Jack Hunt’s Head Teacher said: “We are so proud of Mrs Ellwood-Jeal and the wider Jack Hunt School community for the fundraising for this marvelous cause.”

To donate to Sophie’s effort for Sue Ryder, visit her Justgiving page.