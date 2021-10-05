Peterborough school raise over £200 for Macmillan Cancer support with break-time coffee morning

This pupil definitely enjoyed the event.

The amount was twice what St Augustine’s C of E (VA) Junior School raised the last time they were able to host the event in 2019, leaving staff delighted.

In support of the charity’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ event, on Friday September 24, parents and staff sent in cakes, which the pupils could enjoy in return for a donation.

The school has in the past held regular events for Macmillan but this has been the first they have been able to hold fo nearly two years. Although, guidance did not allow them to invite parents, the school came up with the alternative idea and were pleased to be able to raise money is support of such a worthy cause.

Cakes brought in by parents and staff of St Augustine’s C of E (VA) Junior School.

A representative from the school said: “This was the first event we have hosted for MacMillan in almost two years and a change from our normal coffee morning for parents to attend, but it was a fabulous success.

“We were delighted to raise over £200, this was double the amount raised in 2019! “We could not have achieved this fabulous amount without firstly the amazing cakes donated by parents and staff and then the support from all our children and their families.