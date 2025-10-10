Peterborough school opens new extension to cater for rising pupil numbers

Stanground Academy has officially unveiled a new extension as it looks to cater for an increased number of pupils.

Work to build an extension at Stanground Academy started in March this year and was completed earlier this month, just in time for the start of the new academic year.

The extension has created additional dining room space helping the school, which has 1,650 pupils aged between 11 and 19 and is part of Greenwood Academies Trust, to cater for rising pupil numbers in the south of Peterborough.

The new building is accessed from the school’s existing dining room area and was officially opened during a special ceremony on Tuesday (October 7) with guests including academy staff and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling as well as Cabinet Member for Children's Services Katy Cole, who were given a tour of the school.

Cllr Cole said: “I am delighted that this much-needed extension has been opened and will benefit pupils and staff at Stanground Academy for years to come. This work has been completed as part of a successful partnership between the council, Greenwood Academies Trust and other partners and I would like to thank everyone involved.

"We made the decision earlier this year to fund extensions at four schools, including Stanground Academy, due to the current and forecast pupil demand in these areas. We want every Peterborough child to attend a school within the city, and these projects demonstrate our absolute commitment to achievement this aim.”

Matthew Van Lier, Executive Principal at Stanground Academy, said: "Our pupils are delighted with the additional capacity in their dining hall, not only will it enable another 400 pupils to sit and enjoy their break times together and offer additional study space to our growing Sixth Form. I am so grateful for the positive collaboration with Peterborough City Council and all other partners who delivered this project on time and to budget. A great result to all."

Darren Yarnell, Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer at Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to see the successful and timely completion of this project at Stanground Academy. The new space will make a real difference, providing much-needed capacity to accommodate growing pupil numbers and introducing a brand-new dining area.

"This achievement is the result of a strong collaborative effort. We’re especially grateful to Peterborough City Council for funding the project, and to Paul Ingle at Portess & Richardson for expertly managing it. Our thanks also go to PGR Construction for their excellent work, and to our dedicated internal Estates team."