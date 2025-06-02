Peterborough school open again as normal following bomb threat hoax

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:19 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:37 BST

Jack Hunt School in Netherton opened as normal on Monday (June 2).

Jack Hunt School opened as normal on Monday (June 2) following a bomb threat hoax received over the weekend.

The school received the threat over the weekend and immediately enacted its emergency protocols and alerted the emergency services who were quickly able to confirm the threat as a hoax.

This allowed the school to open as normal after the weekend.

A statement from the Keys Academies Trust, which runs the school said: “We can confirm that Keys Academies Trust was the subject of a reported bomb threat hoax over the weekend.

“Emergency protocols were swiftly and effectively implemented.

“Following a thorough investigation by the relevant authorities, the threat has been confirmed as a hoax. There is no danger to the public, and the school will open as normally on Monday 2 June 2025.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their prompt response and support, and we appreciate the cooperation and understanding of parents, students, and staff that have been affected during this time. The safety and well-being of everyone at our academies remain our top priority.”

News you can trust since 1948
