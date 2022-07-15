It's almost the end of the summer term in Peterborough – with just days left until year 6 pupils say goodbye to their former classmates and gear up for packing their bags for ‘big school’.

Over the past few months, more than 100 schools across the city took part in a huge joint effort with this newspaper to capture a moment in time for a very special print memento.

The Peterborough Telegraph souvenir pull-out, which can still be purchased, features thousands of pupils – and in the case of this particular photographic gallery, we’re also lucky enough to meet a school dog named Arthur.

This newspaper will be publishing all of the school pictures in groups – in alphabetical order.

Here we feature one class from Gladstone Primary School, Gunthorpe Primary School, Hampton College and Hampton Hargate Primary School.

Photographic galleries are featured online with eight images - as they are seen on the printed page - so, fear not, if you haven’t see your child’s snap yet, the following articles will be posted in due course.

If you’d like to buy a one-off photograph, taken by photographer David Lowndes, head to eastmidlandsnewspapers.newsprints.co.uk.

1. Gladstone primary school Gladstone primary school year 6 leavers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Gunthorpe primary school year 6 Gunthorpe primary school year 6 leavers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Gunthorpe primary school year Gunthorpe primary school year 6 leavers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Hampton College year 6 Hampton College year 6 leavers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales