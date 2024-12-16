Peterborough school kids get to nativity service – by bus!
Stagecoach East arranged to take 147 children on its 1 and 2 Services to the cathedral service, to make sure that they could enjoy the season’s festivities.
Tamara Salisbury, Deputy Headteacher at Paston Ridings Primary School, said: “All the children managed to get there and back safely and the drivers were very kind and accommodating. We have even had a member of the public contact our school to say how well behaved and courteous our children were.”
Hema Russell, Operations Manager of Stagecoach East in Peterborough, said: “This was a great opportunity to bring a bit of Christmas spirit to some wonderful young people. Our drivers really enjoyed having them on board, and said how well behaved they had been.
“We are hugely proud to be a big part of our local community, and days like this just show why. The bus is a great value, easy, and fun way to get around the city – at Christmas or at any time of the year!”