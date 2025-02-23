Peterborough school holiday dates announced for 2026/27
It is still a long way in the future – but for the organised families, school holiday dates for the 2026/27 academic year in Peterborough have been announced.
The 2026 Autumn Term will run from September 1 until December 18.
There will be a half term break from October 26 until October 30.
The Christmas holiday will run from December 21 2026 until January 1 2027.
The Spring Term will then run from January 4 until March 25.
There will be a half term break between February 15 and February 19.
The Easter Holidays will last from March 26 until April 9.
The Summer term will run from April 12 until July 21.
There will be a half term break between May 31 and June 4.
More information about term times and school holidays is available at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/term-dates