Peterborough school holds first Sports Day in two years, streamed to over 200 parents

Pupils from St Mark House celebrate their victory.

The event was hosted at St Augustine’s C of E (VA) Junior School last month (June 22).

The annual Sports Day, the highlight of the year for many primary school children, had to be cancelled in 2020, due to Covid restrictions but was able to make a glorious return thanks to the hard work of the school staff.

As part of the successful day, children remained socially distanced in their bubbles and competed in their house teams in a range of track and field events. Each year group had an hour slot to complete their activities.

Sports Day at St Augustine's.

Unfortunately, parents were not able to be invited to the event but the school were able to stream the whole day via Google which was viewed by over 200 parents and carers throughout the day. They were even treated

to bespoke commentary during the events whilst the children were taking part. The children thoroughly enjoyed competing in discus and long jump events before taking part in a range of races including a 50m sprint, hurdle race and a relay race. Each child earned points for their House Team which saw St Mark run out winners with 319 points, just five more than second place!

One Year 3 pupil from Murray class said: “I liked Sports Day because I like running and playing different sports.”

A Year 6 child from Glennie class added: “I really enjoyed Sports Day because I got to see my friends from the other Year 6 class even though we had to stay socially distanced.”

PE teacher Mr Corbino said: “What a fantastic day - it was so good to see all of our children enjoying themselves competing for their houses across the day.