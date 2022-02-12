Peterborough School highlights wellbeing in Children’s Mental Health Week.

The Peterborough School has highlighted Children's Mental Health Week with YPCS.

With a host of activities, staff at the Peterborough School have been focused on supporting pupils wellbeing and mental health: from reception to sixth form.

Children’s Mental Health Week runs from 7-13 February; the national theme was ‘Growing Together’. Place2Be which run the national campaign chose the theme to promote personal growth.

Clinical Director of YPCS, Michelle Lay, has worked as a counsellor for the Peterborough School has helped oversee the activites/ She said:” wanted to bring in some staff from the charity to deliver some activities, I felt it was really important to not only bring a focus on supporting our wellbeing in school, to acknowledge the challenges the students have had facing the pandemic over the last few years, and coming back to school was so important but also so the students could meet therapists from YPCS.”

Pupils worked on wellbeing activities each day.

Students took part in daily activities such as morning mindfulness. A larger project pupils worked on is now displayed in the reception area. Every child was offered a leaf, where they were asked to create a design to represent themselves. Students included, words, quotes, lyrics or drawings and every child has a place on the tree.

They also took part in a non-uniform day to fundraise for YPCS. In her eighth year as a school counsellor at the Peterborough School, Michelle feels like the school ‘is a community that has a lovely family feel’ and wanted to use her skills to help pupils.

Michelle said: “The last 2 years have really impacted young people across the country and young people in our school have faced many challenges during the lockdowns and coming back into school after being at home for so long

The Peterborough School have chosen YPCS has their charity of the year and will be fundraising for them throughout the rest of the school year.

Each pupil was asked to design a leaf with someone important to them on it, for the tree which is displayed in the school's reception.