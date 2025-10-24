The Peterborough School Head Adrian Meadows will leave his role after 22 years of leading the school.

Adrian Meadows, who has served as Headmaster for almost two decades, is to become Executive Principal.

Leaders have praised Mr Meadows for the way he has led The Peterborough School to ever-growing success during his tenure and for the way, and under his guidance, the school has provided an exceptional educational environment - outstanding academic achievement combined with exceptional pastoral care.

Mr Meadows joined The Peterborough School 22 years ago as Director of Studies and then served as Headmaster for the last 18 years.

His new part-time role focuses on finance and strategy, allowing him to continue contributing to the future of the school. Consequently, the process of recruiting a new Head has now begun.

Chair of Governors Ken Craig said: “We have been blessed to have Adrian leading The Peterborough School for such a long time. Pupils, parents and staff will, we know, share our deep appreciation for his remarkable leadership, dignity and strength.”

“Notably, he has led the expansion of the School to become fully coeducational for pupils from Nursery to Sixth Form. In recent times, he has led the School through the pandemic and imposition of VAT on fees; that we have come out the other side in such a strong position is testament to Adrian.”

“It’s a tremendously exciting time for the new Senior Leadership Team and we look forward to ever greater success for the School, staff, parents and, most importantly, pupils.”

Mr Meadows added: “It has been the highlight of my career to lead The Peterborough School for almost two decades, and I look forward to continuing to provide strategic input and support to the new Head.”

The governors will announce the appointment of a new Head, who will take up the role in Autumn 2026, once the process is complete. In the meantime, Mr Meadows continues to lead the school.