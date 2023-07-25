Peterborough school governor retires after three decades of dedicated service to education

A school governor who has dedicated 32 years of his life to trying to improve schools across Peterborough is stepping back from his role – after working at seven schools and with 12 head teachers over the three decades.

Trevor Pearce, from Stanground, began his governor career at Thorpe Infants and Juniors in July 1989 when his daughter Helen was in first year infants.

He stayed at Thorpe Primary School for ten years and saw the primary school evolve and become part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust while holding the post of chair of Premises Committee.

Trevor has retired after 32 years. Photo: PKAT

Trevor then moved to Parnwell Primary School under Nick Guest and his successor, where he was Vice Chair of the Governing Body until he resigned in 2010 following a heart attack.

In 1997 he had a career change and worked at Walton Infant and Junior Schools, subsequently Discovery Primary. While there, he joined the Governors as a staff representative.

In 2012, Nick Guest, who had moved to be Head of Thorpe Primary School persuaded Trevor to return to the governing body and he once again headed up the Premises team and took on Head’s Appraisals.

Trevor said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a school governor and would recommend it to anyone who has an interest in the education of our children. I am continuing to support Thorpe Primary School in Netherton by accompanying teachers taking children on educational visits. However, I am going to be spending more time focusing on my role of Chair to Peterborough Local History Society. This, in turn, brings me back into schools, as I am often asked to speak to children about the history of the local area and of Peterborough itself, sharing my knowledge as a Peterborian and showing them images of a Peterborough long since gone.”